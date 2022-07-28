Home Nation

Check posts on Bangladesh border face land acquisition roadblock despite CCS nod

The ICPs, apart from housing regulatory agencies such as Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bureau of Immigration and BSF, are also mandated to provide additional support facilities.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Border Security Force personnel keep vigil along the India-Bangladesh border.

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Chandan Nandy
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Nearly four years after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) okayed 10 additional Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) along the India-Bangladesh border, work on seven projects in West Bengal continues to remain stalled because of land acquisition and transfer-related issues.

According to Home Ministry sources, senior officials briefed the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs in March this year stating that “despite several requests” to the West Bengal government, “the land for development of ICPs has not yet been transferred to LPAI (Land Ports Authority of India)” for the seven proposed ICPs.

LPAI, set up in 2012 under MHA’s Border Management Division, was mandated to “put in place systems which address security imperatives and for the development and management of ICPs”.

The ICPs, apart from housing regulatory agencies such as Customs, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Bureau of Immigration and BSF, are also mandated to provide additional support facilities.

While nine ICPs – at Attari and Dera Baba Nanak (Punjab), Agartala and Srimantapur (Tripura), Petrapole (West Bengal), Raxaul and Jogbani (Bihar), Moreh (Manipur) and Sutarkandi (Assam) – are operational since 2012, problems associated with land transfer to LPA by four states (Mizoram, Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal) in the case of 10 additional ICPs have severely delayed their completion.

Of the 10 proposed ICPs, seven — Hili, Changrabandha, Jaigaon, Panitanki, Ghojadanga, Mahadipur and Phulbari – are on the India-Bangladesh border in Bengal.

The LPAI, which has been coordinating with the state government, has met with little success in initiating the process of land acquisition.

Following a meeting between Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Bengal Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi in November 2021, several other official level exchanges have failed to expedite the process.

“Construction and development of the ICPs can be initiated after land acquisition by the state,” an official said.

Construction work at the three check posts in Mizoram (Kawrpuichhuah on the Bangladesh border), Uttarakhand (Banbasa, on Nepal border) and Bihar (Bhittamore, on Nepal border) are also behind schedule.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Cabinet Committee on Security India-Bangladesh border Integrated Check Posts Land Ports Authority of India
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp