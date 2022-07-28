Culture Ministry looking at Guinness World Record for Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The culture ministry has decided to approach Guinness World Record to get a citation for its Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), 75-week-long celebrations and commemorations of the diamond jubilee anniversary of India’s independence.

Officials said the AKAM initiative being led by the minister is the world's largest programme in terms of public participation under which an event is organised every 15 minutes, hence it calls for recognition.

“It has proved to be one of the world’s largest programmes in terms of public participation so we are trying to work with Guinness World Record people to see whether it could be registered as a ‘record’. We have already conducted more than 50,000 events in more than 150 countries,” said a senior official of the ministry.

The official journey of AKAM began in March last year when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off a symbolic 386-km ‘Dandi March’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi on the 91st anniversary of the historic salt march led by Mahatma Gandhi. Started as a 75-week countdown to the 75th anniversary of independence, the mega event will culminate on August 15 next year. According to the Government, the event has witnessed about 5.1 lakh participants in various competitions held as part of the celebrations.

The Government allocated Rs 110 crores for these nationwide celebrations under the Centenary and Anniversary Celebration scheme for the in the annual budget 2022-23. The culture ministry is the nodal agency however different events are organised by the central ministries, departments, state governments and union territories (UTs) administration.

“An event every 15 minutes is a huge achievement especially because Mission and embassies abroad are also involved. Kind of public participation –government agencies or social organizations-- and sustained interest are exceptional. It is an achievement that more than 50,000 events have been organised based on the single theme within a short span of time,” said the officials.

During an event in April held to pay tribute to freedom fighter and hero of the 1857 uprising Veer Kunwar Singh at Bhojpur in Bihar, more than 78,000 Indian national flags were waved simultaneously. The feat was registered in the Guinness World Record. Veer Kunwar Singh Vijayotsav was organised by the ministries of home and culture as part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, commemoration and celebrations of 75 years of India’s independence.

