Defying threats from fanatics, Muslim trio takes part in Kanwar Yatra

Aslam Rana also vowed to keep taking part in the festival after he took a holy bath in Haridwar.

Published: 28th July 2022

Kanwariyas raise slogans on the first day of holy month of 'Sawan' during the 'Kanwar Yatra', in Moradabad, Thursday, July 14, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By Narendra Sethi
Express News Service

DEHRADUN:  Defying threats from Muslim fundamentalists and warnings from the police not to take part in the Jal Abhishek Mahashivratri, a Muslim man named Aslam Rana, 32, has set an example of communal harmony.

However, the devotion of Rana, his sister Kehkashan and lawyer friend Hina couldn’t be fulfilled completely as they were not allowed to perform the Jalabhishek (offering holy water) at Shivalaya.

The police prevented them amid threats from fanatics.

“As soon as word spread about our plan, a dozen policemen barged into our house at night to make enquiries. But it didn’t dampen our spirits,” Aslam told this newspaper.

The trio had to return with Gangajal without offering Jal at Haridwar. They then visited the temple at their village, Maanki.

“By Lord Shiva’s grace, we could visit Haridwar. Muslim fanatics are still threatening us,” he said. 

