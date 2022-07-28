Home Nation

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction, BJP to contest Aurangabad polls in alliance

The AMC polls are due and the dates are yet to be announced. The Shiv Sena and the BJP had earlier ruled the civic body for over three decades.

Published: 28th July 2022 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis speaks as Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde looks on during a press conference, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AURANGABAD: The rebel Shiv Sena group led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the BJP will contest the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections in alliance, a rebel faction functionary said on Thursday.

The AMC polls are due and the dates are yet to be announced.

The Shiv Sena and the BJP had earlier ruled the civic body for over three decades.

After the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena joined hands with the NCP and Congress to form government in the state in 2019, AMC's deputy mayor Vijay Autade, who was from the BJP, had resigned.

"Now the Shinde group and the BJP will contest the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation elections together.

Primary discussions have already been held on this," the Shinde faction's district chief Rajendra Janjal told PTI.

He claimed the development of Aurangabad began when the previous Maharashtra government led by Devendra Fadnavis started giving funds for the city.

Janjal also claimed that some of the former corporators, who had won the AMC polls as part of the Thackeray-led Sena, were now in touch with the Shinde group.

On the issue of renaming Aurangabad as 'Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar', he said the people who have initiated a legal process against changing the name of the city belong to the NCP.

"People now know who really wants the renaming of Aurangabad," he said.

Notably, the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government under Thackeray had decided to rename the city as Sambhajinagar in its last cabinet meeting on June 29 this year.

The new government led by CM Shinde earlier this month passed a fresh proposal that will see Marathwada's biggest city being called ‘Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar'.

A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed on Wednesday in the Bombay High Court challenging the Maharashtra government's decision to change the name of Aurangabad to Sambhajinagar.

The petition filed by Mohammed Mushtaq Ahmed, Annasaheb Khandare and Rajesh More, all residents of Aurangabad, is likely to be heard by the HC on August 1.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Eknath Shinde BJP Shiv Sena
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp