‘Gear up for J&K elections’: Rajnath to state BJP cadre

By Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told the BJP’s J&K unit to gear up for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, which are likely to be held later this year.

J&K BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta told this newspaper that Rajnath held an interaction with a select group of party leaders during his visit to Jammu on July 24. The defence minister told them to get ready for the Assembly polls, he said.

Gupta said BJP is ready for the polls. “Our cadres are working on the ground and at booth level,” he said. Talking about how people have supported the policies of the Modi government, he added, “For the first time, the chief minister will be from BJP and from Jammu.”

SRINAGAR: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has told the BJP’s J&K unit to gear up for the Assembly polls in the Union Territory, which are likely to be held later this year. J&K BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta told this newspaper that Rajnath held an interaction with a select group of party leaders during his visit to Jammu on July 24. The defence minister told them to get ready for the Assembly polls, he said. Gupta said BJP is ready for the polls. “Our cadres are working on the ground and at booth level,” he said. Talking about how people have supported the policies of the Modi government, he added, “For the first time, the chief minister will be from BJP and from Jammu.”