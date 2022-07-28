Home Nation

'He has already apologised': Sonia Gandhi on Adhir Ranjan's 'Rashtrapatni' remark

Controversy erupted after BJP MPs demanded an apology from Gandhi on the alleged derogatory remarks made by Chowdhury in Lok Sabha on President Droupadi Murmu.

Published: 28th July 2022 03:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:42 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the ruling party seeking an apology from Sonia Gandhi over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's 'Rashtrapatni' remark, the Congress president on Thursday said that he has already sought forgiveness.

When asked, Sonia Gandhi said that "he has already apologised" and called for an all-party meeting.

Demanding the apology, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Rajya Sabha: "Objectionable statement was made by the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha who referred to 'Rashtrapati' as 'Rashtrapatni'. It is a common understanding that 'Rashtrapati' is gender neutral representing 'leader of the country' and therefore, I think it not a slip of tongue but a deliberate sexist insult to President."

Citing Murmu's struggles, Sitharaman said that the President is a self made person coming from tribal community, who served successfully as an MLA, Minister and Governor.

"At a time when the entire country is rejoicing her election to the constitutional post of the country, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha called her 'Rashtrapatni', an insult to the President of India," she said.

