India slams Pakistan for 'politicising' Chess Olympiad 

Bagchi was responding to questions on Pakistan's decision to pull out from the Olympiad, citing the torch relay of the event passing through Jammu and Kashmir.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  India on Thursday criticised Pakistan for pulling out of the 44th Chess Olympiad in Tamil Nadu and said it is "highly unfortunate" that Islamabad has "politicised" the prestigious international event.

Reacting to Pakistan's decision, Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Arindam Bagchi said it was surprising that Pakistan has suddenly taken the decision not to participate in the event.

It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements and withdrawing its participation after its team has already reached India, he said.

On this, Bagchi asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh "have been, are and will remain an integral part of India.

