Home Nation

‘Land for rail job’ fraud: RJD seethes as premises of Lalu’s associate Bhola Yadav raided

On Wednesday, CBI and Income Tax officials carried out searches at four locations said to belong to Bhola Yadav in Patna and Darbhanga. The raids were conducted at two locations.

Published: 28th July 2022 02:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 09:26 AM   |  A+A-

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  The opposition RJD has hit out at the Modi government following the arrest of former MLA Bhola Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Prasad, in the ‘land for rail job’ fraud. The ruling BJP and JD-U have played it down.

On Wednesday, CBI and Income Tax officials carried out searches at four locations said to belong to Bhola Yadav in Patna and Darbhanga. The raids were conducted at two locations, including his native village Ganj in Darbhanga.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav called Yadav’s arrest as political vendetta.

“The CBI has not been able to prove whether any land was taken in exchange for giving any railway job. Bhola Yadav was neither a minister nor a senior officer. He was an officer on special duty to Lalu ji during his tenure as railway minister,” said the spokesperson.

“His arrest and raids cannot be justified,” he added.

Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said the case is under investigation.

BJP leader and road construction minister Nitin Nabin said Central agencies would act against all those who had indulged in corruption.

“Central agencies are functioning independently,” he said.

JD-U leader and rural development minister Shravan Kumar said law is taking its own course. “If there are allegations against Bhola Yadav, these will be probed,” he said.

A caretaker deputed at the residence of Bhola Yadav said that a five-member team had reached the house around 6 am.

“The officials asked us to open the rooms. As keys were with a supporter of the party, Lalit Yadav, he was called there,” said Prashant, the house caretaker.

“The search continued for almost two hours,” he told TNIE.

Bhola’s residence in Patna and the house belonging to his chartered accountant were also searched. Sources said no incriminating documents were found at Bhola’s village.

Known as ‘Hanuman of Lalu’, Bhola was elected to the assembly in 2015 but lost in the previous election. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RJD Bhola Yadav Lalu Prasad BJP JDU Income Tax CBI
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp