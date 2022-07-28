‘Land for rail job’ fraud: RJD seethes as premises of Lalu’s associate Bhola Yadav raided

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: The opposition RJD has hit out at the Modi government following the arrest of former MLA Bhola Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Prasad, in the ‘land for rail job’ fraud. The ruling BJP and JD-U have played it down.

On Wednesday, CBI and Income Tax officials carried out searches at four locations said to belong to Bhola Yadav in Patna and Darbhanga. The raids were conducted at two locations, including his native village Ganj in Darbhanga.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Yadav called Yadav’s arrest as political vendetta.

“The CBI has not been able to prove whether any land was taken in exchange for giving any railway job. Bhola Yadav was neither a minister nor a senior officer. He was an officer on special duty to Lalu ji during his tenure as railway minister,” said the spokesperson.

“His arrest and raids cannot be justified,” he added.

Deputy CM and senior BJP leader Tarkishore Prasad said the case is under investigation.

BJP leader and road construction minister Nitin Nabin said Central agencies would act against all those who had indulged in corruption.

“Central agencies are functioning independently,” he said.

JD-U leader and rural development minister Shravan Kumar said law is taking its own course. “If there are allegations against Bhola Yadav, these will be probed,” he said.

A caretaker deputed at the residence of Bhola Yadav said that a five-member team had reached the house around 6 am.

“The officials asked us to open the rooms. As keys were with a supporter of the party, Lalit Yadav, he was called there,” said Prashant, the house caretaker.

“The search continued for almost two hours,” he told TNIE.

Bhola’s residence in Patna and the house belonging to his chartered accountant were also searched. Sources said no incriminating documents were found at Bhola’s village.

Known as ‘Hanuman of Lalu’, Bhola was elected to the assembly in 2015 but lost in the previous election.

