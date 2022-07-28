No-confidence motion against Chhattisgarh Congress government defeated by voice-vote

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: A first-ever no-confidence motion moved by the opposition against the Congress government-led by Bhupesh Baghel in Chhattisgarh was defeated by a voice-vote after over 13 hours of marathon debate that continued till the small hours of Thursday in the Assembly.

The motion came up with the 84-point charge sheet which was tabled by the leader of the opposition Dharampal Kaushik in the House. The discussion began with the BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal hitting out at the ruling Congress stating that neither the chief minister nor his cabinet colleagues have faith in each other in the government.

“A minister (T S Singhdeo) had himself expressed no confidence in the chief minister. Now even the people have lost trust in the government and the administration,” the BJP leader said.

During the stormy debate over the no-trust motion as many as 20 members participated with the opposition members attacking the Congress government over ‘infighting within Congress’, alleged deteriorating law and order situation, corruption and failure to live up to the poll promises.

Baghel while responding to the charges strongly countered the opposition. He eulogised the state government’s achievements during the three-and-a-half year rule and lashed out at the opposition (BJP) for allegedly “misusing” the Central agencies.

"Our government has raised the self regard with faith in oneself as Chhattisgarhiya and the people can now directly talk to the CM," he said The Assembly election in Chhattisgarh is due next year.

