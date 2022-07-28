Now, explosives recovered from arrested Meghalaya BJP leader’s farmhouse

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Meghalaya Police on Thursday recovered explosive materials from the farmhouse of arrested state BJP vice president Bernard Marak.

The items recovered included 35 gelatin sticks, 100 detonators, four cross bows and 15 arrows.

The farmhouse is located at Tura in the West Garo Hills district. The police had recovered 400 bottles of liquor and 500 packets of condom and contraceptive tablets among others during a raid at the private property last week. Five children were also rescued.

Superintendent of Police Vivekananda Singh said a team of the district child protection unit and the police had gone to the farmhouse on Thursday to collect clothes and books of the rescued children.

“During this exercise, they found one small door-like structure. When this door was broken open, the explosives and other weapons were recovered,” Singh told The New Indian Express.

He also said that charges would be added under the Explosives Substances Act, 1908 against Marak.

He said medical reports suggested one of the rescued children was sexually assaulted. The police registered a fresh FIR under POCSO Act following this revelation.

Meanwhile, Marak, who was arrested in Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, was brought to Tura on Thursday. The militant leader-turned-politician is a member of the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council.

