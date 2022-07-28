Over 51 per cent rain deficit, Jharkhand government set to declare state as drought-hit

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: With a nearly 51 per cent rain deficit, Hemant Soren government is all set to declare Jharkhand as drought-hit. An emergency meeting was called by state agriculture minister on Tuesday during which he took a stalk of the situation and informed that a final decision will be taken within a couple of days after a discussion with the disaster management minister.

A detailed report is being prepared in this regard, on the basis of which, the final decision will be taken by holding a meeting with senior officials of the Agriculture and Disaster Management Department.

Agriculture Minister Badal Pratralekh said that he is very concerned about the farmers of the state and that under the Jharkhand State Fasal Rahat Yojana, 20,000 Common Service Centers of the state are assisting the farmers.

"The next 20 days are very critical, so everyone will have to work together."

“An emergency meeting was called to discuss the contingency plan, diversification alternatives which farmers should adopt, was called with the senior scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) of all 24 districts of Jharkhand, Vice Chancellor of Birsa Agriculture University and other senior officials related

to agriculture and chalk out short term and long term plans to deal with it,” the Agriculture Minister said.

"According to the advice of agricultural scientists, an awareness campaign should be launched for the farmers by preparing documents,” he added.

“I visited Palamu Division recently and found that less than 1.5 per cent sowing was done in Garhwa, less than 0.25 per cent in Palamu and 3 per cent in Latehar. A serious crisis is likely to emerge in the State. Due to low rainfall, sowing work has not been done properly which is a matter of concern and in such a situation, farmers expect excellent examples of quality research from agricultural scientists, he said.

According to Badal, the state has recorded 51 per cent rain deficit and 21 out of the 24 districts are the worst hit. Barring East and West Singhbhum districts, status of rainfall is scary in other districts due to which, only 22 per cent of sowing has been done in the state.

Notably, Jharkhand has received 234.4 mm rainfall from June 1 to July 25, against the normal rainfall forecast of 467.4 mm during the period. Of the 24 districts, 17 districts are facing rain shortfalls of above 51 per cent with Chatra and Sahibganj facing the highest 79 per cent deficit.

“Jharkhand is among the few states in the country which are facing rainfall deficit. State’s rainfall distribution is good but the quantity is very poor. Until there is a strong system, the rainfall deficit will not come down,” said Director at Ranchi Meteorological Centre Abhishek Anand.

