'Rainfall down in five states in 30 years': Minister in Lok Sabha

The minister said that considering district-wise rainfall, there are many districts in the country, which show significant changes in the southwest monsoon and annual rainfall during recent 30 years.

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With rise in extreme weather conditions in the country, five states Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Meghalaya and Nagaland have shown significant decreasing trends in southwest monsoon rainfall during the recent 30 years (1989-2018), according to the ministry of earth sciences.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Dr Jitendra Singh, quoting a report released by India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that the annual rainfall in these five states is decreasing along with the states of Arunachal Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

“With regard to the frequency of heavy rainfall days, significant increasing trend has been observed over Saurashtra & Kutch, south-eastern parts of Rajasthan, northern parts of Tamil Nadu, northern parts of Andhra Pradesh and adjoining areas of Southwest Odisha, many parts of Chhattisgarh, Southwest Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Manipur & Mizoram, Konkan & Goa and Uttarakhand,” he said.

