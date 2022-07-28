'Rashtrapatni' remark: BJP supporters burns effigy of Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

By PTI

IMPHAL: Protests against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on President Draupadi Murmu spread to Manipur where an effigy of Sonia Gandhi was burnt at the gates of the party's headquarters here on Thursday by Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) members.

The BJYM members led by their president Barish Sharma and shouting slogans against Chowdhury's comment gathered in front of the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee office and burnt the effigy.

"We strongly condemn the disrespect shown to newly elected President Draupadi," Sharma told reporters. Chowdhury had referred to Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'. He said on Thursday it was a "slip of tongue" and alleged that BJP was making a "mountain out of a molehill" over the issue.

BJP supporters took out a rally in the Manipur capital to protest against Congress for its "anti-scheduled tribe and anti-woman notions" and burnt an effigy of Chowdhury, who is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha.

Manipur President Sharda Devi told reporters "Congress has made a mockery of President Draupadi by calling her Rastrapatni, instead of Rashtrapati which amounts to disrespect towards the woman society."

"Congress along with it president Sonia Gandhi should tender an apology for mocking the highest post of the country" Sharda added. Manipur Congress spokesperson Kh Devabrata, when asked told PTI "Adhir Ranjan Choudhary has already said that the word Rastrapatni used by him was a slip of tongue. It was a genuine mistake on his part but BJP is blowing It out of proportion.

"Manipur Congress, he said, "strongly condemns" the burning of the effigy of Sonia Gandhi by BJP workers. "BJP as the ruling party is indulging in activities of the opposition instead of focussing on running the government. This is very unfortunate," he added.

