Home Nation

'Rashtrapatni' row rocks Parliament as BJP accuses Congress of 'demeaning' President Murmu

Union minister Smriti Irani said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used the term knowing well that it demeans Murmu and her office and is against India's values.

Published: 28th July 2022 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar as the BJP strongly protested against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.

As soon as the House met at 11 am, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni' on Wednesday.

Irani claimed that Choudhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark.

She demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's remark, claiming that Gandhi sanctioned the “humiliation” of a poor tribal woman who has become the country's president.

BJP MPs strongly supported Irani, inviting counter protests from Congress members.

As the turmoil continued for a few minutes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.

Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

The President is called "rashtrapati" in Hindi.

"A tribal woman from a poor family who created history is being continuously demeaned by the Congress," she told reporters.

Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.

Irani alleged that the Congress has been targeting her "maliciously" ever since the BJP-led NDA named Murmu its presidential candidate, and said she was called a "puppet" and a "symbol of evil" by its leaders.

The attacks do not seem to stop even after her election to the highest constitutional office of the country, the BJP leader said.

Chowdhury's comment is also demeaning to the rich tribal legacy she represents and to the poor who rise through hard work.

The President is called "rashtrapati" in Hindi.

Murmu, India's first tribal President, had led a life of struggle and represents the country's aspirations from panchayat to Parliament, Irani said and charged that the Congress under its president Sonia Gandhi has repeatedly targeted women.

Rajya Sabha was adjourned for almost an hour on Thursday as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a discussion on price rise and the treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury over his "sexist insult" of the President.

Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu took exception to opposition MPs rushing into the well holding placards over the issue of price rise, saying the members doing so are being named and they have to go out.

He allowed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a submission on Chowdhury calling President Droupadi Murmu "Rashtrapatni".

After Sitharaman sought an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks, women MPs from the treasury benches also joined her in raising the issue.

Opposition MPs continued shouting slogans, forcing Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 12 noon.

WATCH HERE:

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP President Droupadi Murmu Droupadi Murmu congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R.RAMACHANDRAN
    All parties are using the parliament to sustain the vote bank instead of discussing the people issues.
    14 hours ago reply
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp