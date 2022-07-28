Home Nation

SC ruling on Shiv Sena split will decide future of democracy in country: Uddhav

Prashant Surve, who worked in the airlines sector, will handle party activities in Washim district, said Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeryPTI

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday said the Supreme Court's ruling on the petitions filed by his and Eknath Shinde's factions will determine democracy's future in India.

Thackeray was speaking to Sena workers at his residence `Matoshree' here after inducting environmental activist Sushma Andhare and Prashant Surve in the party.

Surve is the former husband of rebel Sena MP Bhawana Gawli. "Shiv Sena is fighting a legal and constitutional battle. The Supreme Court's verdict will decide not only the party's future but also the future of democracy in the country," Thackeray said.

Shiv Sena's Hindutva agenda was "nationalist," he said. "There are ups and downs in politics. I am glad that people of different ideologies are getting attached to Shiv Sena. The need of the hour is to protect the Constitution," the former Maharashtra chief minister added.

Hitting out at the rebel MLAs and MPs who support chief minister Shinde, Thackeray said the Sena helped "ordinary people become extraordinary," but these legislators left the party.

"Now it is time to look for more ordinary people and help them realise their potential," he said. "We are rebuilding our real Shiv Sena. I want to focus on leadership capabilities of rural women," Thackeray further said. Sushma Andhare will be a deputy leader of the party, he announced.

Prashant Surve, who worked in the airlines sector, will handle party activities in Washim district, said Sena MP Vinayak Raut.

Asked about Gawli, the Washim MP who is now with the Eknath Shinde camp, Surve said their relationship ended a decade ago.

Following Shinde's rebellion and downfall of the Thackeray-led Maharashtra government, at least six petitions have been filed before the Supreme Court.

They deal with issues like disqualification proceedings against the MLAs of both camps and the governor's directive to Thackeray to prove majority and subsequent invite to Shinde to form the new government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp