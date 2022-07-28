Home Nation

'Too ridiculous to merit comment': Indian accused of backing Russian side junks charge

Published: 28th July 2022 02:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Ukrainian government body has named three prominent Indians, including the former chairman of the National Security Advisory Board (NSAB), accusing them of spreading “Russian propaganda”.

“It is too ridiculous to merit comment,” said former NSAB chairman P S Raghavan. Names of the former diplomat, veteran journalist Saeed Naqvi and technocrat Sam Pitroda find a mention in the list.

When contacted, the Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi refrained on commenting on this issue.

The Ukrainian government had set up a body and the list was released on July 14 by the Centre for Countering Disinformation. It was established by Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in 2021.

Since the February 24 invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, the centre has published several articles related to the war.

The list titled ‘Speakers promoting narratives consonant with Russian propaganda’, has over 75 names, ranging from US lawmakers and European politicians to Chinese academics.

