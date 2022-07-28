Home Nation

UP: Special court rejects Mukhtar Ansari's discharge plea in evacuee property case

The special additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of Ansari on Wednesday.

Published: 28th July 2022 12:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 12:19 PM   |  A+A-

Mukhtar Ansari

Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: A special court for MPs/MLAs has rejected the discharge application of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari and his sons seeking clean chit in an evacuee property case.

The court has fixed August 2 for the framing of charges against them.

The special additional chief judicial magistrate A K Srivastava passed the order on the plea of Ansari on Wednesday.

Ansari pleaded that he was falsely implicated in the case due to political reasons as he had to depose in a case against BJP-supported MLC Brijesh Singh.

Opposing the plea, additional prosecution officer Sonu Singh Rathore said the FIR was lodged by area lekhpal (revenue officer) on August 27, 2020, with Hazratganj police alleging that Mukhtar and his sons got a map sanctioned from the Lucknow Development Authority on the basis of fake documents for the purpose of making construction on an evacuee property situated in posh Jiamau area of the state capital, thereby illegally occupying it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp