USAID official hails India’s help to Sri Lanka

Samantha Power also slammed China for paying no heed to provide significant relief to the island nation, which is going through an unprecedented economic crisis.

Published: 28th July 2022 12:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 12:20 AM   |  A+A-

Newly-appointed USAID Administrator Samantha Power

Newly-appointed USAID Administrator Samantha Power. (Photo| AP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: United States Agency for International Development (USAID) administrator Samantha Power on Wednesday hailed India's decision to assist crisis-ridden Sri Lanka by providing humanitarian aid. 

During her visit to Delhi, she also slammed China for paying no heed to provide significant relief to the island nation, which is going through an unprecedented economic crisis. 

"India has reacted really swiftly with an absolutely critical set of measures," she stated while addressing an event at IIT Delhi.

Powers' visit was primarily to further enhance the strategic alliance between Washington and New Delhi and address the world food security challenge. 

She said that China has emerged as one of the "biggest creditors" of Sri Lanka, offering "opaque loan" agreements at rates higher than in comparison to other lenders.

She also mentioned Sri Lanka's $3.8billion Line of Credit from India as well as other support in order to revive the island nation's economy and save it from further collapse.

On the contrary, China promised Lines of Credit to Sri Lanka but backtracked from providing significant relief, she added.

USAID Sri Lanka India humanitarian aid Samantha Power
