With regional cuisines and morning tea, suspended MPs spend night in Parliament complex

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Braving mosquitoes and the heat, some of the suspended MPs like CPI's Santosh Kumar, AAP's Sanjay Singh spent the night beside the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

TMC's Dola Sen and Santanu Sen were present on the site till post midnight With no permission for a tent granted by the authorities, five MPs slept under the sky as a protest against the suspension of 24 MPs, 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.

"50 hour non-stop dharna by Opposition MPs. 21 hours done. 29 hours to go."

"Revoke suspension of 24 MPs. Discuss," tweeted TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

In the morning, TMC MP Mausam Noor who brought tea for the MPs said that the Opposition MPs will not apologise and the protest will continue.

The opposition has demanded a discussion on price rise in both Houses of Parliament.

They were later joined by four Congress MPs who have also been suspended from Lok Sabha for the remainder of the Monsoon session.

The Rajya Sabha MPs are holding the protest near the Gandhi statue and will stay at the site through night, Trinamool Congress' Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended members, said earlier in the day.

The 20 MPs, suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the TMC, six from the DMK, three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The Nationalist Congress Party and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha who have no members suspended will also join the protests, sources said.

"Question: What were Opposition MPs demanding Answer: A discussion on #PriceRise #GST hurting millions of people Action: Dictatorial @narendramodi govt suspends 24 MPs from #Parliament Next few days 24x 7 dharna at Gandhi statue.

Peaceful satyagraha will always WIN," tweeted TMC's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien.

While the Congress and other Opposition parties were protesting at different venues in the morning, by the evening, it seemed they had come together on the issue of price rise.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh visited the site of the protests and said his party will be part of the day-night dharna organised by the other Opposition parties.

"Congress, DMK, TMC, CPM & AAP MPs from both Houses on 50-hour continous dharna by turns in Parliament precincts. They are protesting their suspension for demanding URGENT debate on price rise and GST on food items," he tweeted later at night.

"There's a 170% increase in the suspension of MPs under Modi govt compared to UPA. 24 MPs suspended this Monsoon session alone!" he said.

"We are fighting the Modi-Shah onslaught on democracy and it's clear that the Modi regime will be seen as a black spot in Indian history. All four Lok Sabha MPs are standing in solidarity with RS MP and are sitting in batches," said Manickam Tagore, one of the four Congress MPs suspended from Lok Sabha.

The CPI, whose one member has been suspended, said in a statement the suspension is an assault on the basic rights of freedom of expression of members of Parliament.

"The suspension of 4 opposition MPs of the Lok Sabha and 20 MPs of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha including two MPs of the CPI(M) on successive days is a serious blow to the democratic functioning of Parliament."

"It is the Modi government that has been stubbornly refusing to accept any motion moved by the opposition under the Rules for a structured discussion on the burning problems being faced by the people, destroying their lives, like price rise, unemployment etc."

Opposition sources also said feelers from the "other side" has indicated that there is a view within the government that suspending 19 opposition MPs at one go in Rajya Sabha was a wrong strategic move and should have been avoided.

In fact, in the morning, Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu met leaders of the Opposition parties in RS and an offer was made to them that if they express regret over their behaviour in the House, another resolution will be brought to revoke the suspensions, the sources said.

However, none of the leaders acquiesced, saying instead that the government should express regret over the decision of not discussing the price rise.

With the suspension of the MPs in RS concluding on Friday, a discussion on price rise will be taken up after that.

Sources in the Opposition also said a detailed plan of action has been drawn out for the dharna and a roster of duties was created which is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group.

While on Wednesday, idli-sambhar breakfast was organised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva, lunch with curd rice was arranged by the DMK.

Dinner will be roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori courtesy the TMC.

On Thursday, the DMK would be in charge of breakfast, the TRS of lunch and the AAP will arrange dinner.

Sources said the parties have taken upon themselves to appoint leaders to take turns of one to two hours to sit at the site in support of those who have been suspended.

In fact, parties such as the NCP and JMM who have no members suspended will also join the protests, sources said.

The leaders, however, will have to sleep under the sky, with their request of a tent being denied by the authorities, as no structures can be built, even temporarily inside the premises.

The protesting MPs can, however, use the toilet in the bathroom of the Parliament library.

From curd rice to 'gajar ka halwa', Opposition parties arrange regional cuisine for 50-hour protest

From curd rice and idli-sambhar to chicken tandoori, 'gajar ka halwa' and fruits, Opposition parties are taking turns to arrange regional cuisine for MPs on a 50-hour relay protest against their suspension and demanding discussion on price rise.

In a show of solidarity and political strength, the Opposition parties have come together to create a duty roster for the protest with every party taking responsibility for making arrangements, including food, for those sitting on the dharna.

The roster is being circulated on a dedicated WhatsApp group, keeping everyone in the loop about the day's arrangements.

Twenty suspended Rajya Sabha members started the protest inside the Parliament complex on Wednesday, with sources saying the Opposition declined the Chairman's offer that they express regret over their members' behaviour in the House to get the suspension revoked.

The MPs are holding the protest near the Gandhi statue and will stay at the site through the night, said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Dola Sen, who is one of the suspended.

Those suspended over Monday and Tuesday, include seven from the TMC, six from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), three from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), two from the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and one each from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The parties which will be a part of the protests include the TMC, DMK, AAP, TRS, Samajwadi Party, Shiv Sena, CPIM, CPI, JMM and the Kerala Congress.

Sources said the parties have decided that they will try to arrange regional cuisines for the MPs for their meals.

On Wednesday, the MPs had idli-sambhar for breakfast which was organised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

The lunch of curd rice was also arranged by the DMK.

The menu for dinner is roti, daal, paneer and chicken tandoori, courtesy of the TMC.

DMK's Kanimozhi, who was instrumental in planning the roster, came to the protest site carrying 'gajar ka halwa', while TMC arranged for fruits and sandwiches.

On Thursday, the DMK would be in charge of breakfast, the TRS for lunch and the AAP would arrange dinner.

The AAP was also in charge of erecting a tent for the MPs to shield them from the scorching sun but permission for it was denied by the authorities.

Sources said that the parties have taken it upon themselves to appoint leaders to take turns sitting at the protest site for one to two hours in support of those who have been suspended.

Samajwadi Party's Ramgopal Yadav, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's Mahua Majhi and leaders of Nationalist Congress Party -- none of whose members have been suspended -- have given their time to sit with the protesting MPs as a mark of solidarity.

The leaders, however, will have to sleep under the sky, with their request for a tent being denied by authorities, as no structures can be built, even temporarily inside the premises.

The protesting MPs can, however, use the toilet in the bathroom of the Parliament library.

Opposition leaders said the authorities have fully cooperated with them to arrange a security team and cleaning staff for the protesting MPs.

Arrangements have also been made for their exit and entry.

While Congress and the other opposition parties were protesting at different venues in the morning, by the evening, it seemed that they had come together on the issue of price rise.

Senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh visited the protest site and said his party will be part of the day-night dharna organised by the opposition parties.

