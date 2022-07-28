Home Nation

Youth are country's 'asset', but BJP showing them as 'liability': Rahul

"Out of 22 crore youths who queued up for government jobs in the past eight years, 7.22 lakh got jobs, that is, only three out of 1,000," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published: 28th July 2022 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday attacked the BJP over the issue of unemployment, saying the youth are the country's "asset", but the ruling party is portraying them as "liability".

"Out of 22 crore youths who queued up for government jobs in the past eight years, 7.22 lakh got jobs, that is, only three out of 1,000," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"Raja (the king) gets angry when asked questions on unemployment. The truth is this - he is not capable of providing employment. The youth are an 'asset' of the country, BJP is showing them as 'liability'," the former Congress chief said.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also attacked the government, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running away from the questions of the youth of India.

In a tweet in Hindi, Vadra said that in the past eight years, 22 crore youths applied for government jobs, but the BJP government was able to give jobs to only 87,000 youths every year.

"The prime minister, who promised two crore jobs, is running away from the questions of the youth of India. Answers on employment in the Parliament, in the press are missing. The youth want answers," the Congress general secretary said. Of over 22.05 crore applicants for central government jobs between 2014 and 2022, over 7.22 lakh were recommended by the recruiting agencies, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

As many as 7,22,311 candidates were recommended by recruiting agencies for appointment in different central government departments from 2014-15 to 2021-22, according to a written reply given by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Congress BJP
India Matters
O Panneerselvam (File | EPS)
OPS mulling BJP move? Modi, Shah images on hoarding throws a surprise
A family waits for transportation against the banners of Commonwealth Games, in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Commonwealth Games 2022 could act as a balm for India amid IOA crisis
Hyderabad man gives up Canadian citizenship to start NGO for elderly
Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)
India's first Vedic education board to come up soon: Government

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp