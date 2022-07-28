Zero FIR lodged against Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary over remarks against President Murmu

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: While BJP and Congress members indulged in a heated exchange of words in the Parliament on Thursday, over the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's alleged "Rashtrapatni" remarks against President Draupadi Murmu, back in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, zero FIR was lodged against Chaudhary on the complaint of the ruling party's national secretary Om Prakash Dhurve.

While confirming the lodging of zero FIR, seeking action against Chaudhary on the complaint of the BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve, the Dindori district's additional SP (ASP) Jagannath Markam said the FIR will be transferred for further investigations to the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi.

The zero FIR has been lodged against the Congress's Lok Sabha member from West Bengal u/s 15B and 55[2] IPC.

Confirming the development, another BJP leader Vinod Gotia, chairman of MP State Tourism Development Corporation, said by making indecent remarks against Murmu, Chaudhary has insulted the post of the President of India, women and the entire tribal population of the country, owing to which the FIR has been lodged at the Dindori Kotwali by the former MP minister and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhurve.

BHOPAL: While BJP and Congress members indulged in a heated exchange of words in the Parliament on Thursday, over the Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary's alleged "Rashtrapatni" remarks against President Draupadi Murmu, back in the tribal-dominated Dindori district of the BJP ruled Madhya Pradesh, zero FIR was lodged against Chaudhary on the complaint of the ruling party's national secretary Om Prakash Dhurve. While confirming the lodging of zero FIR, seeking action against Chaudhary on the complaint of the BJP leader Om Prakash Dhurve, the Dindori district's additional SP (ASP) Jagannath Markam said the FIR will be transferred for further investigations to the Parliament Street police station in New Delhi. The zero FIR has been lodged against the Congress's Lok Sabha member from West Bengal u/s 15B and 55[2] IPC. Confirming the development, another BJP leader Vinod Gotia, chairman of MP State Tourism Development Corporation, said by making indecent remarks against Murmu, Chaudhary has insulted the post of the President of India, women and the entire tribal population of the country, owing to which the FIR has been lodged at the Dindori Kotwali by the former MP minister and BJP national secretary Om Prakash Dhurve.