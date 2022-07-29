Home Nation

12-year-old girl falls into borewell in Gujarat, rescued after five hours

Locals gathered at the spot shouted, "Jai Jawan" when the girl was rescued.

By PTI

SURENDRANAGAR: A 12-year-old girl fell into an over 500-feet deep borewell shaft in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Friday morning and was rescued by Army and police teams after five hours, officials said.

The incident took place at Gajanvav village in Dhrangadhra tehsil.

This was the second such incident in the tehsil after a two-year-old boy was rescued from a borewell in June.

The girl, identified as Manisha, fell into the open shaft of a borewell on a farm around 7.30 am, an official said.

"She was rescued by Army jawans with the help of local police and health department personnel after nearly five hours of efforts," said inspector T B Hirani of Dhrangadhra police station.

The girl was trapped at the depth of around 60 feet in the borewell which is 500 to 700 feet deep, she said.

During the rescue operation, oxygen was supplied to the girl and her condition was monitored through a camera lowered inside, Hirani added.

As soon as the girl was rescued, an Army medical team put her on oxygen and rushed her to the sub-district hospital at Dhrangadhra.

"Her SPO2 (blood oxygen level) and other vital parameters were low when she was brought out. We put her on oxygen. By the time we reached the hospital, her vitals had returned to normal. She is doing well now," an official from the Army medical team told reporters.

Locals gathered at the spot shouted, "Jai Jawan" when the girl was rescued.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dhrangadhra) J D Purohit said the operation was successfully carried out by Army and police teams.

On June 2, a two-year-old boy fell into a borewell on a farm in Dhrangadhra and an Army team was called in for rescue operation.

The boy was rescued after around three hours.

