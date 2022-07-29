Home Nation

7,91,353 claims settled, ex gratia released to kin of Covid victims as on May 27, Govt tells LS

A total of 3,171 claims were rejected in Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 29th July 2022

In this file photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation in the country. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A total of 7,91,353 claims have been settled and payment released as ex gratia from SDRF to next of kin of people who died due to Covid as on May 27, the Lok Sabha was informed Friday.

In a written reply to a question, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar said as conveyed by the Government of Andhra Pradesh vide letter dated July 26, 2022, a total of 50,399 Covid-19 ex gratia claims have been filed in Andhra Pradesh of which 47,228 claims have been approved and each paid Rs 50,000.

The most common reasons for rejection of claims include duplicate applications, and non-submission of all relevant documents like deaths summary, Pawar said.

Reasons for delay in disbursal of Covid-19 ex gratia include mismatch of Aadhar and bank details, and delay in Centralised Funds Management System entry and payment, she said.

