MEA expresses ‘deep concern’ over Myanmar political executions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Myanmar junta’s move to carry out the execution of four political prisoners has met with strong objection by the international community. However, India has so far said it is concerned about the situation in Myanmar.

“We have noted the news with deep concern. As a friend of the people of Myanmar we will continue to support return of democracy and we would like the rule of law and democratic process to be upheld,’’ according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The executed men included democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist Phyo Zeya Thaw (he was a lawmaker from AungSan Su Kyi’s National Leaque for Democracy).

Myanmar is strategically located with a strong China influence as it has invested heavily in infrastructure projects. Besides, China’s foreign minister Wang Yi had visited Myanmar earlier this month.

Also, Myanmar is geographically significant for India as it shares border with northeastern states.

India is in the process of establishing ties with the Myanmar junta. Criticising the junta will only push Myanmar closer to China, according to experts.

According to experts, Myanmar’s army role will be crucial to any democratic transition.

