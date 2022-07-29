Home Nation

PM Modi speaks with UN secy-gen; calls for speedy probe into attack on peacekeepers in Congo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Ministry Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation on Friday with the United Nations Secretary-General (UNSG) António Guterres. 

He discussed the recent attack on the UN Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), where two Indian peacekeepers lost their lives. 

Modi also urged the UN Secretary-General to ensure expeditious investigations, to bring the perpetrators of this attack to justice. He underscored India’s commitment to UN Peacekeeping, with more than 2,50,000 Indian peacekeepers having served under UN Peacekeeping Missions so far.

Nearly, 177 Indian peacekeepers have lost their lives while serving in UN peacekeeping Missions, the largest by any Troop Contributing Country.

Meanwhile, Guterres offered his condolences to the families of the two slain Indian Border Security Force personnel, as well as to the government and the people of India. He reiterated his unequivocal condemnation of the attack against MONUSCO and assured all possible action in conducting speedy investigations.

PM Modi also underscored India’s unwavering support for peace and stability in the Democratic People of the Congo, where nearly 2040 Indian soldiers are presently deployed at MONUSCO.

