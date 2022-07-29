Home Nation

PSPCL function for energy conservation

A function under Ujwal Bharat Ujwal Bhavish scheme was held at Nakodar in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Thursday.

By Express News Service

A function under Ujwal Bharat Ujwal Bhavish scheme was held at Nakodar in Jalandhar district of Punjab on Thursday. The function, jointly hosted by Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd, SJVNL and Punjab government, was attended by over 250 people.

A documentary showing power sector growth was shown at the event, which was attended by MLA Inderjeet Kaur Mann. She spoke about energy conservation and urged people to get solar plants installed. PSPCL Jalandhar nodal officer Inderpal Singh gave vote of thanks. 

