Uddhav Thackeray's nephew Nihir joins hands with Maharashtra CM Shinde

Nihar Thackeray is the son of the late Bindumadhav Thackeray, the eldest son of Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

Published: 29th July 2022 07:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 08:41 PM   |  A+A-

NiharThackerayEknathShinde

Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.(Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Nihar Thackeray, nephew of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, on Friday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and extended his support to the latter.

A statement from Shinde's office released after the meeting said Nihar Thackeray will start his political journey under the CM's leadership.

Nihar Thackeray, who has stayed away from politics all this while, is married to the daughter of BJP leader and former state minister Harshvardhan Patil.

Last month, Shinde led a revolt in the Shiv Sena and walked away with nearly 40 party MLAs.

On June 30, he took the oath as chief minister with the support of the BJP.

TAGS
Nihar Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena
