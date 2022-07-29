Home Nation

Unemployment rate declining, says government in Rajya Sabha

The unemployment rate in rural areas has plummeted to 3.3 per cent in 2020-21 from 5 per cent (2018-19). It was 3.9 per cent in 2019-2020.

Published: 29th July 2022 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 09:10 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Job data of Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), conducted by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation, indicates that the unemployment rate has been declining in rural and urban areas.

According to the statistics presented by Minister of State for Labour Rameswar Teli in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday, the unemployment rate in rural areas has plummeted to 3.3 per cent in 2020-21 from 5 per cent (2018-19). It was 3.9 per cent in 2019-2020.

In urban areas, according to PLFS data, the unemployment rate was 7.6 per cent in 2018-19, which dipped to 6.9 per cent next year. It reduced further to 6.7 per cent in 2020-21.

At national level, the unemployment rate was 5.8 per cent in 2018-19, 4.8 per cent in 2019-20 and 4.2 per cent in 2020-21.

“The PLFS data indicates that the unemployment rate has a declining trend in both rural and urban areas as well as at all India level. Employment generation coupled with improving employability is the priority of the government. Accordingly, the Government of India has taken various steps for generating employment. The government has announced Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business and to mitigate the adverse impact of Covid-19,” said the minister.

TAGS
Periodic Labour Force Survey unemployment rate Rameswar Teli
