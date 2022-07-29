UNSC slams attack on UN Mission where two BSF men died

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has condemned the attack on the UN mission in Congo in which two Indian peacekeepers were killed by a mob on July 26. The Indian peacekeepers were identified as BSF Head Constables Shishupal Singh and Sanwala Ram Vishnoi.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned the recent attacks on the United Nations Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) in North Kivu. The deliberate attacks targeting peacekeepers may be considered war crimes under international law,’’ said the UNSC statement, tabled by India and France.

The UNSC has also urged the Congolese authorities to investigate the assault in which some peacekeepers and civilians were also injured.

India, currently a non-permanent member of the Council and among the largest troop contributing country to the UN peacekeeping missions, played a very active role in bringing the 15 Council members together and ensuring that a strongly worded statement goes out condemning the attack.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the fallen peacekeepers, as well as to the governments and the people of India and Morocco.

At the MONUSCO Butembo base, violent attackers snatched weapons from Congolese police and fired upon the uniformed personnel.

