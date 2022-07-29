Home Nation

UP woman gang-raped, given 'triple talaq' over dowry; husband arrested

The woman in her complaint alleged that her husband used to demand dowry and used to beat her over it.

By PTI

GONDA: A woman was allegedly raped by her husband and his cousin and later divorced through 'triple talaq' for not giving dowry here, police said on Friday.

The accused husband, Mohammad Adnan from Lucknow, was arrested on Thursday and an FIR has been registered against him and his cousin who is absconding, they said.

The woman in her complaint alleged that her husband used to demand dowry and used to beat her over it.

Due to the alleged violence, she had started living at her maternal house, Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said.

On Tuesday, Adnan and his cousin went to his in-laws' house and both, after finding the woman alone, raped her, Tomar said.

Adnan then went on to beating her up and divorced her through the outlawed practice of 'triple talaq', police said.

Efforts are on to nab the absconding cousin, they said.

