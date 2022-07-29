Why hasn’t India come out strongly against execution of political prisoners in Myanmar?

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Myanmar junta has executed four political prisoners, despite appeals by international organisations against it. The objective seems to be obvious -- to instill fear amongst those who go against them. These arrests were made around February last year when the military coup took place.

The executed men included democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu and former lawmaker and hip-hop artist PhyoZeya Thaw (he was a lawmaker from Aung San Sun Kyi’s National Leaque for Democracy (NLD). The other two are Hla Myo Aung and Aung Thura Zaw who have been convicted of killing a woman they allegedly believed was an informer for the military. The executions, likely to have taken place on Saturday in the Insein prison in Yangon. These executions have happened after a gap of three decades.

Human rights organisations like the UN and countries like US, France, Germany and Japan are amongst many who have expressed their outrage against these executions.

However, India refrained from strongly criticising the executions saying it is concerned about the situation in Myanmar. "We have noted the news with deep concern. As a friend of the people of Myanmar we will continue to support for return of democracy and we would like the rule of law and democratic process to be upheld," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted.

"The role of Myanmar’s army would be key to any democratic transistion there, so India has to engage actively with the junta. Criticising the junta will only push it closer to China. Myanmar is geographically significant for India as it shares a border with north eastern states of the country and any rift with the junta could trigger unrest across the border. There are many ethnic groups in Myanmar that are fighting the junta. The junta has also been shielding India in its upcoming projects (like the Kaladan multi modal transport project)," say sources.

Myanmar is strategically located with a strong China influenceas they have invested heavily in infrastructure projects. Besides, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, had visited Myanmar earlier this month. So, India has to tread carefully, the sources further said.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced the executions. "The regime's sham trials and these executions are blatant attempts to extinguish democracy. These actions will never suppress the spirit of the brave people of Burma," Blinken said in a statement, using Myanmar's former name.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told a regular press briefing that there can be no "business as usual" with Myanmar's junta and that the US is considering further punitive measures. Price also said countries should stop the sale of military equipment to Myanmar.

The UN’s special rapporteur for Myanmar, Tom Andrews, said that he was "outraged and devastated" over the executions. These depraved acts must be a turning point for the international community," he said.

The German Foreign Ministry said the execution of two well-known activists showed the "military's contempt for the democratic aspirations of its own people."

