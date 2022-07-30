'Advitiya Bal joined IAF not to die in plane crash': Family urges Centre to retire MiG-21 jets

By PTI

JAMMU: A family member of Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, who was one of the two IAF pilots killed in a plane crash on Thursday, expressed regret over the way he died while flying an "ailing" aircraft instead of "fighting enemies".

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to immediately retire the entire fleet of ageing MiG-21 jets so that no more young lives are lost.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed Thursday night when their twin-seater MiG-21 trainer aircraft crashed during a training sortie near Barmer.

Wing Commander M Rana from Himachal Pradesh was the second pilot.

"Our child was passionate about fighting enemies on the battlefield, but after his death in the crash, his goal will remain unfulfilled," his uncle Karamveer, who is a retired army personnel, said.

"I want to request the prime minister and defence minister to retire the MiG-21 (fleet) so that no more youngsters lose their lives," he added.

Hundreds of people from various parts of Jammu thronged the house of the IAF pilot in Jindermehlu hamlet in the border belt of R S Pura to share the grief of the family members.

Several of them said Bal was a "new age role model" for the children of the village and they were proud of his martyrdom.

One of them was Sanjay Singh, who is preparing for the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination -- gateway for candidates aspiring to join defence forces -- after getting inspired by Bal.

"He was a role model for all of us. Since childhood, he was passionate about becoming a fighter pilot and fulfilled his dream," Singh said.

Bal's father too has served in the Army. Air headquarters has already ordered a court of inquiry to ascertain the cause of the accident.

MiG-21s were the mainstay of the IAF for a long time.

However, the aircraft has had a very poor safety record of late.

In March, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhat said in the Rajya Sabha that 42 defence personnel were killed in accidents involving aircraft and helicopters of the three services in the last five years.

The total number of air accidents in the last five years was 45 out of which 29 involved IAF's platforms.

The Indian Air Force has drawn up a timeline of three years to phase out the remaining four MiG-21 fighter squadrons with one of them likely to retire from service in September, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

The IAF also plans to start the phasing out of the three squadrons of MiG-29 fighter jets in the next five years, they said.

At the same time, they added that the plan to phase out the Soviet-origin aircraft fleet is part of the IAF's modernisation drive and it not related to the accident of a MiG-21 in Rajasthan's Barmer last night.

Wing Commander M Rana and Flight Lieutenant Advitiya Bal, the two pilots of the jet, were killed in the crash that once again put the spotlight on the ageing fleet.

The plan is to retire all the four MiG-21 squadrons by 2025, people familiar with the development said.

The Srinagar-based No 51 squadron will be number-plated on September 30.

The number plating refers to the retirement of a squadron that generally comprises 17-20 aircraft.

The squadron, also known as 'Swordarms' was part of Operation Safed Sagar' during the Kargil conflict in 1999 as well as to repulse Pakistan's retaliatory operation on February 27, 2019, a day after India's Balakot air strike inside the neighbouring country.

Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, who was from the No 51 Squadron, downed an enemy jet during the aerial combat and was later conferred with the Vir Chakra award by then President Ram Nath Kovind.

Varthaman is now a Group Captain.

Currently, the IAF has around 70 MiG-21 aircraft and 50 MiG-29 variants.

We are also planning to retire the MiG-29 fleet and the process will start in the next five years.

The first fleet of the MiG variant was inducted into the IAF in 1963 and India procured over 700 MiG-variants in the subsequent decades.

To help the IAF replace its ageing fighter fleet, the defence ministry in February last year sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) for the procurement of 83 Tejas fighter aircraft.

The IAF is also in the process of procuring 114 Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA).

BJP MP Varun Gandhi called the plane a “flying coffin” and asked when will the frequent crashing aircraft be removed from our fleet.

The IAF said the aircraft was on a sortie from Utarlai air base and the accident took place at around 9.10 pm in which both the pilots lost their lives.

"The whole country is shocked and saddened by the incident in Barmer yesterday. For a few years now, the MiG-21 has been involved in frequent accidents. The aircraft alone has claimed the lives of about 200 pilots," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

"When will this 'flying coffin' be removed from our fleet? Parliament of the country has to think, will we allow our children to fly this plane?" the MP from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit said.

