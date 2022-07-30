Amid Opposition hue and cry over 'poor treatment' to suspended MPs, Modi government gears up for price rice debate in Parliament

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After two weeks of repeated disruptions in both the Houses of Parliament over Opposition’s demand for a discussion on price rise and levying of the GST on essential items, the Government has agreed to hold it next week.

The Lok Sabha is expected to take up the discussion on Monday while Rajya Sabha may take it up on Tuesday. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will reply to the discussion in both Houses.

The allotment of time for discussion will be taken up during the business advisory committee meeting of both houses. The monsoon session of Parliament has seen repeated adjournments with the Opposition pushing the government to suspend all business to take up the issues.

The Opposition MPs have been holding protests inside the House and 27 of them 23 from Rajya Sabha and 4 from Lok Sabha — were suspended for unruly behaviour for displaying placards in the House.

Both Houses of Parliament have failed to transact any significant business in the wake of continued protests by the opposition over demands for an urgent discussion on price rise and GST while setting aside all other business.

The Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were adjourned after uproarious scenes created by both the Opposition and treasury benches over different issues.

While the Opposition parties pressed for a discussion on the hooch tragedy in Gujarat and rise in prices of essential commodities, BJP MPs were up and shouted slogans seeking Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s apology over Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on the President.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 noon and later for the day within minutes of commencement of proceedings due to the Opposition protests as Opposition members came to the well of the House raising slogans against the government.

BJP women members, who were standing in the second row of the treasury benches, too stood up and raised counter slogans.

Under attack for his “Rashtrapatni” comment, Chowdhury on Friday said that the Centre owed Congress president Sonia Gandhi an apology for the way they targeted her in Parliament on Thursday and he had already apologised and was ready to do so in the House, provided he is allowed to speak.

“The way Sonia Gandhi was targeted in the Parliament on Thursday... the government must issue an apology. I am at the centre of this controversy. But the BJP is attacking Sonia Gandhi,” he said.

Opposition parties have alleged that the government has withdrawn certain facilities that had been accorded to the suspended MPs to facilitate their protest in Parliament premises.

Wednesday marked the first day of their 50-hour dharna and the Parliament Secretariat had provided them two ambulances, a doctor on call, two drivers and maintenance staff for the upkeep of the protest site.

They were also promised four fans.

However, on Thursday, the cars were allegedly withdrawn and the Aam Aadmi Party took on the responsibility of hiring fans for them.

"It was petty to carry out these things. Women MPs, who had stayed till late at the site, had to be dropped home by us. Others who arrived early morning had to be picked up and brought here in our personal vehicles. It is not that we cannot do these works, but MPs are given these facilities and there is no reason why they were in place on Day 1 and withdrawn a day later," an Opposition leader said.

While Trinamool Congress MPs Mausam Noor and Sushmita Dev stayed at the protest site at the entrance of Parliament till midnight on Thursday, another party MP Shanta Chetri arrived at the site at 6 am on Friday.

The leaders also alleged that the cleaning staff left the protest site post 8 pm, while regular maintenance of the place was being done only till Wednesday night.

Similarly, fans were not provided and the AAP had to later arrange them, the Opposition leaders said.

However, the facility to use the Parliament library toilet and the ambulance at the site have not been withdrawn.

Sources in the Parliament Secretariat said MPs are entitled to ferry services when the Parliament is in session.

On Thursday, the suspended MPs moved their protest site from near Gandhi Statue to the entrance of Parliament.

The Opposition has demanded a discussion on price rise in both Houses.

(With PTI Inputs)

