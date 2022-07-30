Home Nation

'Can’t disclose Chinese casualties in 2020 Galwan clash': CIC to RTI applicant

The Army refused to disclose the information as it was third-party information and it cannot be shared under Section 8(1) (j) of the Act.

Published: 30th July 2022 02:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

Galwan Valley clashes

The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | A

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The casualty figure of the Chinese soldiers in Galwan Valley clash two years back between Chinese People’s Liberation Army troops and the Indian Army can’t be disclosed, held the Central Information Commission (CIC).

In its recent order, the CIC declined to allow a plea seeking to know “the casualties to the Chinese forces, if any, by brave soldiers of the country” inflicted during the clashes between two forces on June 15, 2020.

The CIC is the highest appellate body under the Right to Information (RTI) Act. The RTI filed by applicant Akhand had sought information about the casualty suffered by Indian soldiers in Galwan, one of the multiple standoff points where the Chinese moved in their forces after a clash between the troops of both sides on May 5, 2020. The area is near the Line of Actual Control in Eastern Ladakh.

The applicant also sought to know from the Army if Indian soldiers are missing in Galwan.

The Army refused to disclose the information as it was third-party information and it cannot be shared under Section 8(1) (j) of the Act, which exempts from disclosure information which is personal in nature.

The Army also cited Section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act, which exempts from the disclosure of information which would prejudicially affect the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security, strategic, scientific or economic interests of the State, relation with foreign state or lead to incitement of an offence.

The applicant argued before the CIC that the matter involves a larger public interest.

Information Commissioner Vanaja N Sarna said, “It is noted that a proper reply was given to the appellant whereby it was rightly stated that since the information is related to third parties, the information cannot be provided under section 8(1)(j) of the RTI Act.”

“It was also stated that the information being sensitive in nature cannot be provided under section 8(1)(a) of the RTI Act. The Commission is unable to find any flaw in the reply, hence, no relief can be given,” Sarna said.

The eastern Ladakh border row escalated after the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15, 2020.

Twenty Indian Army personnel laid down their lives in the clashes that marked the most serious military conflicts between the two sides in decades.

China had acknowledged the death of five soldiers during the clash.

The Chinese losses were pegged to be much higher with a number of soldiers drowning while crossing the river in the darkness, according to an investigative Australian newspaper report in February this year.

(With PTI Inputs)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Galwan Valley clash Central Information Commission People’s Liberation Army Indian Army Line of Actual Control India-China Border Standoff LAC Standoff
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp