Chhattisgarh to procure cow urine at Rs 4 per litre

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh has become the first state in the country to have launched procurement of cow urine on the occasion of popular local festival, ‘Hareli Tihaar’.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel inaugurated the initiative by selling five litres of cow urine to a women self-help group, Nidhi, at Chandkhuri near Raipur. The price for cow urine has been fixed at Rs 4 per litre.

Chhattisgarh was also the first state to procure cow dung when it launched the ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ in July 2020. The government has decided to expand the scope of the scheme and incorporated cow urine.

“Considering the positive impacts of Gaudhan Nyay Yojana, many states are adopting the scheme. Over Rs 300 crore has been disbursed to the accounts of cow-dung vendors, Gauthan committees and SHGs in the last two years,” the CM said.

Gaumutra is being procured to promote animal husbandry and organic farming, while cow dung is to produce organic manure. Now gaumutra at cattle-sheds will be utilised to prepare organic insecticides.

The move is likely to promote organic farming and bring down the input cost, according to officials.

“Agricultural scientists believe that cow urine is a better and cheaper alternative to insecticides and chemical pesticides. Its disease resistance capacity remains much higher,” the officials added.

