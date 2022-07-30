Home Nation

Encounter breaks out between security forces, militants in J&K's Baramulla

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Wanigam Bala in the Kreeri area of the district following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

A paramilitary soldier on patrol in Jammu and Kashmir (File | AP)

Representative Image. (File | AP)

SRINAGAR: An encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened firing on the security forces, who retaliated.

There are no reports of any casualties so far on either side, the official said.

