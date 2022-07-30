Home Nation

'Har Ghar Tiranga': Centre ropes in celebs to popularise Tricolour drive ahead of Independence Day

Published: 30th July 2022 02:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared on Twitter an image of him waving tricolour at his house early this month. (Photo | Twitter)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: To create buzz before its “Har Ghar Tiranga” (Tricolour at Each Household) campaign, the Centre is engaging “top” celebrities including actors, players, authors and noted citizens, who will swarm social media to endorse the Government’s initiative starting August 1.

According to officials, 500 renowned personalities have been approached to share their posts in support of the campaign to encourage people to procure the national flag and hoist it at houses to mark the 75th year of India’s independence.

Seeking endorsement from celebrities is among several measures being taken by the minister for the grand success of the campaign of its ambitious Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM), celebrations and commemorations of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of India’s freedom.

The officials, privy to the preparations, said that the celebrities are also being requested to post images or videos with the Indian national flag on different social media platforms and wish friends and fans a Happy Independence Day during the three-day campaign beginning August 13.

“The programme is aimed at rejuvenating and re-strengthening the feeling of patriotism and fervor around Independence Day. The Government is expecting full support from celebrated individuals to build up the momentum before the actual event. If they upload their pictures on micro-blogging sites and other platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram, it will certainly encourage citizens to join the mega celebrations,” said officials.

The Government has also been reaching out to corporates and non-government institutions for maximum participation.

Recently, the corporate affairs ministry allowed using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds for the “Har Ghar Tiranga” campaign.

The culture minister has also collaborated with the postal departments, state governments and e-commerce websites to ensure ample stock of the Indian national flag is available for the celebrations. 

