Home Nation

Maharashtra Governor has insulted Marathis: Uddhav Thackeray

In another tweet, Raut said, "Chief Minister Shinde, are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different. If you have self-respect, then seek the resignation of the governor."

Published: 30th July 2022 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

UddhavThackeryPTI

Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: The former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray slammed Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and said that he has insulted the Marathis and their pride and that he is trying to divide the society on the basis of community.

Uddhav Thackeray said, "I do not want to insult someone sitting on the post of Governor. I respect the chair but Bhagat Singh Koshyari insulted Marathis and there is anger among the people. Governor is trying to divide the society on the basis of religion, he is crossing every limit."

"The Governor is the messenger of the President, he takes the words of the President throughout the country. But if he does the same mistakes, then who will take action against him? He has insulted the Marathis and their pride," Uddhav added.

Shiv Sena Chief's comment came as a reaction to the Maharashtra Governor Koshyari when he had created a controversy by stating that, if Gujaratis and Rajasthanis were removed from Maharashtra, then Mumbai will no longer remain the financial capital of the country.

During a speech at an event held to name a chowk after the late Shantideva Champalalji Kothari in Mumbai's Andheri on Friday, Koshyari said, "Sometimes I tell people in Maharashtra that if Gujarati and Rajasthani people are removed from here, then you will be left with no money. You call Mumbai the financial capital, but if these people of both these states are not here, then it won't be called financial capital."

The statement, however, triggered a political storm with many claiming that the sentiments of the Marathi people were hurried and their contribution ignored. Many political leaders took to Twitter to oppose the governor's statement. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that Koshyari's speech was an insult to the people of Maharashtra. He urged Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to condemn the statement.

"The Marathi man gets insulted as soon as a BJP-sponsored Chief Minister is in power. CM Shinde should, at least, condemn the Governor. This is an insult to Marathi hard-working people," Raut said in a tweet on Saturday.

In another tweet, Raut said, "Chief Minister Shinde, are you listening? That your Maharashtra is different. If you have self-respect, then seek the resignation of the governor."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp