Mumbai police hunt for two suspected 'Bangladeshi terrorists' carrying Indian passports

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for two suspected "Bangladeshi terrorists" carrying Indian passports, who were scheduled to fly to Serbia from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, but were barred from boarding the flight, an official said on Saturday.

According to the police, the Foreign Return Citizen (FRC) desk of the airport had received an email on July 18, informing them that two men travelling with Indian passports under the names of Sujan Sarkar and Sameer Roy were "Bangladeshi terrorists".

The sender of the email also urged the authorities to arrest the duo, the official said. On receiving the email, all the concerned agencies, including the police, were alerted about the two suspects and a search was launched for them, he said.

During the enquiry, the police found out that the duo had been at the airport on July 18 to board a flight to Serbia, but the airline authorities had barred them from travelling, after they failed to furnish some documents, the official said.

The police suspect that the duo was still in the city and have initiated a search for them, he said.

It is suspected that the duo were carrying fake passports made by an agent and a rival agent may have sent the email to the airport authorities, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered in this regard so far.

MUMBAI: The Mumbai police have launched a manhunt for two suspected "Bangladeshi terrorists" carrying Indian passports, who were scheduled to fly to Serbia from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, but were barred from boarding the flight, an official said on Saturday. According to the police, the Foreign Return Citizen (FRC) desk of the airport had received an email on July 18, informing them that two men travelling with Indian passports under the names of Sujan Sarkar and Sameer Roy were "Bangladeshi terrorists". The sender of the email also urged the authorities to arrest the duo, the official said. On receiving the email, all the concerned agencies, including the police, were alerted about the two suspects and a search was launched for them, he said. During the enquiry, the police found out that the duo had been at the airport on July 18 to board a flight to Serbia, but the airline authorities had barred them from travelling, after they failed to furnish some documents, the official said. The police suspect that the duo was still in the city and have initiated a search for them, he said. It is suspected that the duo were carrying fake passports made by an agent and a rival agent may have sent the email to the airport authorities, the official said, adding that no FIR has been registered in this regard so far.