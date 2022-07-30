PM Modi lauds weightlifter Sargar's exceptional effort at Commonwealth Games

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

