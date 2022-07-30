Home Nation

PM Modi lauds weightlifter Sargar's exceptional effort at Commonwealth Games

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games," Modi tweeted.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)

Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar. (Photo | Twitter/@narendramodi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday praised Indian weightlifter Sanket Sargar for his "exceptional effort" after he opened the country's medal count at the Commonwealth Games by claiming a silver.

Sargar (21) won the silver in the men's 55 kg category. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq (249 kg) smashed the Games record in clean and jerk as he lifted 249 kg (107 kg + 142 kg) to win the gold, while Sri Lanka's Dilanka Isuru Kumara clinched the bronze with 225 kg (105 kg + 120 kg).

"Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours," Modi tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Commonwealth Games
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp