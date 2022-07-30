Home Nation

There will be an earthquake if I start speaking, says Maharashtra CM Shinde

"I was witness to what happened with `Dharmaveer'," said Shinde, referring to Dighe, a fiery Shiv Sena leader and his mentor who died following a road accident in 2002.

Published: 30th July 2022 07:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 07:11 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a veiled warning to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said there will be an "earthquake" if he started speaking.

Questioning Thackeray's decision to join hands with the NCP and Congress, Shinde also said he knew what happened to late Sena leader Anand Dighe.

"I was witness to what happened with `Dharmaveer'," said Shinde, referring to Dighe, a fiery Shiv Sena leader and his mentor who died following a road accident in 2002.

Thackeray, who resigned as chief minister in June after Shinde rebelled against him along with the majority of Shiv Sena MLAs, has often dubbed the rebels as "traitors." Speaking at a rally at Malegaon, Shinde said he rebelled as he wanted to "protect Balasaheb Thackeray's legacy."

"There will be an earthquake if I start giving interviews....Unlike some people, I never travelled abroad every year for holidays. Shiv Sena and its growth were the only things on my mind," he said.

The late Shiv Sena founder's daughter-in-law Smita Thackeray and his eldest grandson Nihar Thackeray have supported him, Shinde noted. Without naming Uddhav, he said rebel legislators were being called traitors.

"What do you call those who compromise with Balasaheb's ideology just to become chief minister?" he asked.

"You fight elections in alliance with BJP and then form a government with Congress and NCP to become chief minister. Isn't this a betrayal," Shinde further asked.

The Sena faction led by him and BJP would together win 200 out of 288 seats in the next Assembly elections, he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shinde Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp