AAP municipal councillor shot dead in Punjab's Malerkotla

Mohammad Akbar was shot from close range when he was in a gym, police said.

Published: 31st July 2022 01:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:13 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: An Aam Aadmi Party municipal councillor was shot dead by two unidentified persons in Punjab's Malerkotla district on Sunday, police said.

Mohammad Akbar was shot from close range when he was in a gym, they said.

"A person came in the gym and he shot him (Akbar)," said Malerkotla Senior Superintendent of Police Avneet Kaur Sidhu.

A bullet hit Akbar and he died on the spot, police said, adding that the assailants fled after committing the crime.

Efforts are on to trace the assailants, said Sidhu, adding a case has been registered in this regard.

