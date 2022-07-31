Home Nation

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav turning into mass movement': PM Modi

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

Published: 31st July 2022 12:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 12:22 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is turning into a mass movement and urged people to put 'tiranga' as profile picture of their social media platforms between August 2 and 15.

In his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast, Modi noted that under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme to mark the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, a special campaign 'Har Ghar Tiranga' is being organised between August 13 and 15.

He urged people to hoist or display the national flag at their homes during the campaign.

"Let us further this movement by hoisting the National Flag at our homes," he said.

Modi also urged people to put from August 2-15 tricolour as the profile picture of their accounts on social media platforms, noting that August 2 is the birth anniversary of Pingali Venkayya who had designed the flag.

The prime minister said he was happy that the Mahotsav is taking the form of a mass movement, with people from all walks of life and from every section of society participating in different programmes across the country.

"When India completes 75 years of its Independence, all of us are going to witness a glorious and historic moment," he said.

In his address, Modi also said that India is becoming a powerhouse in export of toys.

Import of toys to India has gone down by 70 per cent while their export from India has risen to about Rs 2,600 crore from earlier Rs 300-400 crore, he said.

"Indian manufacturers are now making toys based on Indian mythology, history and culture. Toy clusters that are there everywhere in the country, small entrepreneurs who make toys, are getting a lot of benefit from it. The toys made by these small entrepreneurs are now going around the world," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav PM Modi Mann Ki Baat
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp