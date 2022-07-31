Home Nation

Bihar university student gets 151 out of 100 in Political Science exam

The student of BA (Honours) got the marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity, he said on Sunday.

Published: 31st July 2022 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

exam

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

DARBHANGA: An undergraduate student of the state-run Lalit Narayan Mithila University (LNMU) in Bihar's Darbhanga district got 151 out of 100 in one of the papers, to his utter surprise.

The student of BA (Honours) got the marks in his Political Science paper-4 in the part-2 examination of the varsity, he said on Sunday.

"I was really surprised to see the results. Although it was a provisional mark sheet, authorities should have checked it before releasing the result," he said.

Another student, who secured zero in Accounting and Finance paper-4 in his BCom part-2 examination, was promoted to the next grade.

"The university admitted that it was a typing error and they issued me a revised mark sheet," he said.

The varsity's registrar, Mushtaq Ahmed, told PTI that both marksheets had typing errors.

"After correcting the typographical errors, the two students were issued fresh mark sheets. Those were simply typographical errors, nothing else," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalit Narayan Mithila University
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp