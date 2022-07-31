Home Nation

Ex-Bihar MP gets three years in jail for controversial comments against Nitish

Published: 31st July 2022 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 12:24 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JEHANABAD: A special court in Bihar's Jehanabad district sentenced former MP Arun Kumar to three years in prison for his controversial remarks against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in June 2015.

Pronouncing the sentence on Saturday, special MP-MLA court judge Rakesh Kumar Rajak also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Kumar, the former RLSP MP of Jahanabad.

He was, however, released on bail for appealing the verdict in a higher court.

In the same case, the court absolved Pappu Yadav, the former Lok Sabha MP of Madhepura, in the absence of concrete evidence against him.

Alleging that Bhumihars were being targetted in Barh and Mokama areas, Kumar had said, "We are not wearing bangles and will break the chest of the chief minister for hurting our respect."

The case was filed by JD(U) leader Chandrika Prasad Yadav.

