Home Nation

Issue of sharing CM's post with BJP could have been resolved through talks in 2019: Shinde's veiled swipe at Uddhav 

Eknath Shinde said the BJP could have taken the chief minister's post in the present government led by him. He took oath as the chief minister on June 30.

Published: 31st July 2022 10:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 10:40 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday launched a veiled attack on Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, saying the issue of sharing the post of chief minister with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after the 2019 polls could have been resolved through talks.

Addressing a rally in Aurangabad district, Shinde said some people took an "adamant stand" after the polls which implied that they didn't want to form a government with the BJP despite both the parties winning the mandate of the people and resolving the issue of the post of the CM.

"Some people said Shiv Sena should get the post of the chief minister for the first 2.5 years. (And if this condition is agreed to) then only talks between the two parties (read Sena and BJP) for forming a government could proceed, " Shinde said without naming Thackeray.

He said this adamant stand meant there was no will to form a government with BJP though the two parties had fought the assembly elections together and won a popular mandate.

"Soon after the poll results, some people started discussing different options. MLAs of Shiv Sena were not in favour of an alliance with the Congress and NCP," said Shinde.

Thackeray had broken the alliance with BJP after the 2019 polls claiming that the ally reneged on its promise of sharing the CM's post, a contention denied by the BJP.

ALSO READ | ED detains Sena's Sanjay Raut in Patra Chawl land scam case after day-long raids

The Sena then joined hands with the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress to form a tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in November 2019 with Thackeray taking oath as the chief minister.

Shinde said the BJP had honoured the commitment of making Nitish Kumar the chief minister of Bihar despite the saffron party winning more seats than the JD(U).

Shinde, a veteran shivsainik and former minister in the Thackeray cabinet, rebelled with 40 MLAs of Sena in June, leading to the collapse of the MVA government. He took oath as the chief minister on June 30 with Devendra Fadnavis of the BJP as the deputy CM.

Shinde said the BJP could have taken the chief minister's post in the present government led by him.

"I was told by BJP leadership that despite that party having more MLAs than the Shinde faction, it has agreed to make him the chief minister. Had we (apparently referring to BJP) made any commitment in 2019, we would have honoured it. Now you tell me, who is speaking the truth," Shinde asked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena Uddhav Thackeray BJP Aurangabad
India Matters
Electric furnace in a steel factory (File Photo | Reuters)
India manufacturing PMI hits eight-month high in July on new orders
TMC MPs stage a protest at Parliament House complex during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 1, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ruckus continues in Parliament as Opposition protests over Sanjay Raut arrest, Congress MPs' suspension
Image for representational purposes only. (Photo | A Sanesh)
Building creative hubs for expression and promoting art in the streets of Delhi 
The USA team is among the most diversified in the ongoing Chess Olympiad at Mahabalipuram in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu/EPS)

Olympiad, the land of diversity
 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp