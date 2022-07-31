Home Nation

'Treat as Covid death': Allahabad HC on death of coronavirus infected persons in hospitals

The court also directed the state authorities to release the ex-gratia payment to the dependents of Covid victims entitled thereto within a period of one month.

Published: 31st July 2022 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2022 12:44 PM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

PRAYAGARAJ: The Allahabad High Court has held that once a person admitted to hospital due to coronavirus infection dies, the resulting cause being heart failure or dysfunction of any other organ is immaterial and such cases would nevertheless be treated as Covid deaths.

Allowing writ petitions filed by Kusum Lata Yadav and several others, a division bench comprising Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Vikram D Chauhan directed the state authorities to release the ex-gratia payment to the dependents of Covid victims entitled thereto within a period of one month.

Failing which the claims so allowed shall be made inclusive of simple interest of nine percent, the bench added.

Giving this judgment, the court observed, "We find that deaths having taken place in hospitals on account of COVID-19 fully stand the test of certification."

"The argument that medical reports mentioning cardiac failure or otherwise may not be attributed to COVID-19 does not impress the court for the reason that Covid is an infection that may result to mortality of a person affecting any organ be it lungs or heart etc," the court said.

In the judgment dated July 25, the court directed that each of the petitioners, whose claims are allowed here shall be entitled to a cost of Rs 25,000 in each case.

The petitioners had challenged the clause 12 of the government order (GO) dated June 1, 2021 primarily on grounds that it provides ceiling which restricts payment of compensation only if the death has occurred within 30 days of Covid.

The petitioner contended that the object of this GO is to compensate the family which has lost its bread earner during panchayat elections due to Covid.

It was contended that state authorities admit the death of petitioner's husband was caused due to Covid but the payment is being denied only because of the ceiling contained in clause 12, which restricts payment of compensation only if the death has occurred within 30 days.

It was submitted that there was no justifiable reason to restrict the death to 30 days and it has often been observed that people die even after 30 days of contracting COVID-19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp