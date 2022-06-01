STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bharat Dynamics signs Rs 2,971 crore deal with Defence Ministry for ASTRA MK-1 BVR missile

This programme will create opportunities in Aerospace Technology by involving several MSMEs spread over the country. 

Published: 01st June 2022

ASTRA MK-1 BVR Air to Air Missile

ASTRA MK-1 BVR Air to Air Missile (Photo| Twitter)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: India has added the improved Astra Mk I air-to-air missile to its indigenously manufactured combat armoury. The missile’s induction will cater to ‘beyond visual range’ (BVR) as well as close combat engagement capability of the forces along with reducing dependence on foreign sources.

The Defence Ministry said on Tuesday that a contract signed with Bharat Dynamics Ltd (BDL) for the supply of the missile and associated equipment for the IAF and Indian Navy envisaged a cost of `2,971 crore under the ‘buy Indian’ category.

The induction will provide a large standoff range to India’s fighter aircraft that can neutralise the enemy aircraft without exposing itself to air defence measures, said the ministry. The technology to manufacture missiles of this class indigenously was not available. This missile is technologically and economically superior to many such imported missile systems, the ministry said.

The missile has been indigenously designed and developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) based on the requirements of the Indian Air Force. It is fully integrated into the Su 30 MK-I fighter aircraft. Other fighter jets too will have the matching integration in a phased manner. The Indian Navy will induct the missile on the MiG 29K fighter jet.

The transfer of technology from DRDO to BDL for the production of the missile “will create opportunities for several medium and small industries in aerospace technology for a period of at least 25 years,” the ministry said.

