Chhattisgarh Congress passes resolution to make Rahul Gandhi party president

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

Published: 01st June 2022 09:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 09:07 PM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (CPCC) on Wednesday passed a resolution to make Rahul Gandhi the party's national president.

The resolution was passed unanimously on the first day of the two-day 'Nav Sankalp Chintan Shivir' of Congress being held here at Maheshwari Bhawan, a party statement said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, AICC state incharge PL Punia, party's state unit president Mohan Markam, AICC's state incharge secretary Chandan Yadav, state ministers, MPs and MLAs attended the event.

"The resolution to elect Rahul Gandhi as president of the Indian National Congress was proposed by party's state general secretary (incharge) Amarjeet Chawla which was supported by everyone present there," it said.

Rahul Gandhi had served as the Congress president between 2017-19.

Besides, discussions were held to implement the decisions taken during the recent Chintan Shivir of the Congress party held in Udaipur in the state and an action plan was drafted in this regard.

The visuals of the address given by Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the Udaipur conclave were also shown on the occasion, it said.

On Thursday, discussions would be held on six issues by forming various committees and their findings would also be presented.

Discussions on the expansion of the organisation, district level foot march, appointment in vacant posts, and protest plan against the Central government on various issues will also be discussed, it added.

