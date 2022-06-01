STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Enforcement Directorate raids former cooperative bank MD in Assam

The ED said it seized incriminating documents after it raided a former managing director of the ICB in Assam as part of a money laundering probe against him and others.

Published: 01st June 2022 08:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 08:01 PM   |  A+A-

Raids

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ED on Wednesday said it seized "incriminating documents" after it raided a former managing director of the Industrial Cooperative Bank in Assam as part of a money laundering probe against him and others.

The searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of Subhra Jyoti Bharali.

He is a former MD of Industrial Co-operative Bank Limited (ICBL), the federal agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case of money laundering stems from an FIR filed against him and others by the Kamrup Police wherein it was alleged that "Bharali, with the help of some other senior officials of the bank, allegedly committed financial misappropriation to the tune of Rs 9.5 crore.

Incriminating documents including several sale deeds in respect to the properties acquired in the name of the family members of the accused; and details of various bank accounts were seized, it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Enforcement Directorate Assam Assam Raids
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp